The candlelight experience of the Community Posada Night will be held for the twenty-fifth year Friday, December 16, 2022 staring at 6:00 p.m., with the usual starting point on Washington Avenue in Homestead.
Eddie Garza, CEO for the Mexican-American Council (MAC) is looking forward to continuing the tradition.
“We are excited to have the Posada for the twenty-fifth year to reunite with our family and friends. This event is not only a celebration of the holidays but a celebration of the vibrant cultures that create the fabric of South Dade."
The public is invited to gather in downtown Homestead at La Michoacana (334 Washington Ave). Multiple partner businesses each year have included La Michoacana, Acapulco Records, Jenni's Panaderia Salvadoreña Bakery, Homestead Main Street, and Chef's on the Run.
The Posada, in a tradition that began almost 400 years ago, is the reenactment of the Census pilgrimage to Bethlehem by Mary and Joseph. They search for lodging (a posada), as volunteers in the roles of Mary and Joseph lead a solemn procession along Washington and Krome Avenues.
Attendees of all ages walk along, holding lighted candles and singing traditional Posada songs while the weary couple asks the partner businesses, playing the role of innkeepers, for shelter. They are turned away each timeuntil they arrive for a Nativity display at Toro Taco Plaza behind Chefs on the Run (10 E Mowry Dr).
The Posada concludes with food, drinks, pinatas, and music at Chefs on the Run. The event is free and open to the public.
The Posada is one of many events and programs from the Mexican-American Council which has been in Homestead for three decades. “MAC’s main goal is to advance the living standards of farmworker youth by breaking the cycle of poverty through education, the arts, and civic engagement. MAC is a well-respected advocate of community issues and an agent of positive change for promoting cultural and civic engagement with a record of over 30 years of service in the community.” (https://www.mexamcouncil.org)
More about their mission, goals, and wide range of offerings will be highlighted in next week’s edition.
