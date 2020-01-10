Are your taste buds ready? ’Uncorked’ the Islamorada and Key Largo Food and Wine Festival, is here with a schedule spanning eleven days from Thursday, Jan. 9, through Sunday, Jan. 19. The fourteenth annual culinary extravaganza brings the return of some of your favorite events together with some new and exciting ones to attract all foodies and wine, beer and cocktail sippers and connoisseurs.
This year Uncorked introduces our version of Miami Spice ‘Flavors of the Keys’. Participating Upper Keys restaurants are offering a special Prix Fixe dinner menu throughout the Festival. Your chance to sample some fabulous food at the affordable price of $39 plus tax and tip. Stepping up to the plate in Key Largo is, Jimmy Johnsons Big Chill, Sundowners, Key Largo Conch House, Skippers Dockside, Key Largo Fisheries, Snooks Bayside, and Ballyhoo’s. In Tavernier Captain Craigs and in Islamorada Ciao Hound at Postcard Inn, Whale Harbor, Kaiyo, Reel Burger at Amara Cay and Green Turtle. For their part Whale Harbor is offering complimentary Sangria with their ‘All you can eat’ Seafood Buffet especially for the Festival.
Other highlights of the eleven-day event include: complimentary wine, beer and wine tastings; a hilarious grape stomping contest; Key Largo Fisheries’ “Lobsterfest”; gourmet chefs’ dinners an Italian Feast, cooking and wine classes featuring local chefs and sommeliers and many more. Daily and evening events can be found at floridakeysuncorked.com.
The Festival’s largest signature event, the “Grand Tasting,” is set for 12noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the newly renovated Bimini Row overlooking the Atlantic Ocean at Islamorada’s Holiday Isle at Postcard Inn Beach Resort, located at MM 84. Attendees can sample signature dishes from area restaurants complemented by an impressive selection of wines. Live music, cooking and mixology demonstrations and cocktail tastings underscore the afternoon.
The Grand Tasting’s advance general admission tickets are $75 per person plus tax and advance VIP tickets are available for $100 per person plus tax, allowing early entry at 11 a.m. Add $10 for tickets purchased at the gate. The VIP package includes a souvenir festival T-shirt, tasting glass and gift bag.
Original artwork generously donated by local artist William DePaula and created exclusively for the Uncorked festival will be auctioned to benefit academic programs at Florida Keys Community College. The artwork is featured as the cover of the Festival magazine and the official souvenir poster. Meet the artist, and view and bid on the painting at DePaula jewelers in Tavernier Town shopping center.
