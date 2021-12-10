The South Dade/Florida Keys Operation Christmas Child Team would like to thank our generous community for packing 4, 923 shoeboxes filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items for children across the globe.
Our local drop-off locations will add this count to the more than 10 million shoeboxes gathered during National Collection Week.
Many thanks to all of our year-round and short term volunteers who made this Samaritan's Purse project a success. Although local drop off locations for gifts are closed until next year, anyone can still be a part of this life-changing project by conveniently packing a shoebox gift online in just a few simple clicks at samaritanspurse.org/buildonline.
