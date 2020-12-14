Struggling to shop for that picky colleague, or your friend who's already bought themselves everything? Looking for a stress-free and undeniably delicious snack for your low-key holiday get-together? Or do you simply want to kick grandma's recipes up a notch this year? The solution is simple: cheese. Not just any cheese; nice cheese.
Cheese makes everything - even 2020 With that in mind, here are three tips for making this holiday the cheesiest one ever.
Tip 1: Unwrap flavor
Cheese is the perfect gift. "Cheese is our common denominator," says Gentine. There are only two types of people in this world: people who already love cheese and people who need to try The Big Cheese. Blocks are sent directly to your doorstep, so you can cross everyone off your gift list without leaving the sofa. It's an unexpected gift that you can be confident will be enjoyed and not regifted or left to gather dust in a hallway closet. Visit TheBigCheese.com to stock up on the limited-supply of extra-sharp cheddar and ship savory gifts to friends and family.
Tip 2: Charcuterie champion
Charcuterie boards have blossomed into their own popular subgenre of #foodporn on Instagram. It's becoming a full-fledged movement, with people creating over-the-top, picture-perfect trays packed with premium deli and dairy. The art of the board is all about balance, in both color and flavor. Put your folded, reddish cuts of cured meat opposite pale cheeses, next to green olives or grape garnish. Mix and match an assortment of hard and soft cheeses with tapenades and spreads. Temper the salty meats with sweeter fruits like pears or apples. Pro Pointer: Serve your extra-sharp, aged cheddar (and other cheeses) at room temperature. When cheese is too cold, its taste is muted.
Tip 3: Sharpen a family favorite
Family recipes that stay the same year after year can become tired or stale, so add a little zing with a cheesy kick. The secret is the sharp cheddar. Adding shreds of the zesty treat brings more complexity to dishes. It's the perfect way to amp up mac and cheese, bring extra creaminess to grits or polenta, elevate a grilled cheese sandwich or breathe second life into leftovers like turkey melts.
The Big Cheese Mac & Cheese
1½ cups half-and-half
16 ounces cream cheese, cubed
2 cups extra-sharp aged cheddar from The Big Cheese, coarsely grated
1 pound radiatori pasta (or any fun pasta shape!)
Bring large pot of water to a boil. Once water is boiling, add plenty of salt and 1 pound radiatori pasta. Cook until pasta is al dente (5-10 minutes depending on type of pasta). While pasta is boiling, add ½ cup half and half to a separate large pot or saucepan and reduce about 15 minutes over low heat. Once cream is reduced, whisk in 16 ounces cream cheese cubes until smooth, then add 2 cups of The Big Cheese. Continue whisking until smooth.
When pasta is cooked, strain and transfer to pot containing creamy cheese mixture. Mix until pasta is evenly coated and serve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.