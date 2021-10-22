The Magic of Lights, the popular drive-through, family-friendly holiday lights extravaganza, will make its debut in South Florida at the 1.5-mile Homestead-Miami Speedway, Nov. 19 through Jan. 1, 2022.
Magic of Lights will showcase a dazzling display of more than one million twinkling, sparkling lights and magical scenes, all viewed within the comfort and safety of the guest’s vehicle.
Pre-sale tickets are on sale now by visiting magicoflights.com/homestead.
Kids from ages one to 92 (and above) will be mesmerized with the colorful lights, holiday scenes and a cast of characters. Enjoy the happy holiday experience by taking advantage of special pre-sale, early bird discount pricing of $17 for standard vehicles through Nov. 2.
“The Magic of Lights will be an incredible addition to our already busy
calendar here at Homestead-Miami Speedway,” said track president Al Garcia. “It will provide a wonderful new family holiday tradition for the local community here in South Florida. The venue is well suited for a drive through holiday light experience and will provide tons of family enjoyment.”
Magic of Lights, which will be a festive and winding drive-through on the grounds of the already colorful Homestead-Miami Speedway, will be open from 6-10 p.m. ET nightly. It will be 44 days of magical fun.
