The Children's Trust, a premier funding source and advocate for strategic investments that improve the lives of all children and families in Miami-Dade County, honored the Mexican American Council College and Career Prep as a 2022 Champions for Children Program of the Year Award.
Fellow honorees that night include Gale Nelson, of Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami, David Lawrence Jr. Champion for Children Award. Francine Anderson, of Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, Excellence in Direct Service Award. Rep. Vance Aloupis, of the Children's Movement, Excellence in Public Policy Award. Programs of the year, Advocacy Network on Disabilities and Overtown Youth Center.
“We’d like to thank The Children’s Trust for this prestigious designation. This award is a true testament to the power of community and collaboration. MAC does not do this work alone, we change lives together.” - Edward C. Garza, MAC CEO.
