SWARM has created a way for families to celebrate the season safely while remaining socially distant. Starting November 28th, families will remember just how enchanting the Christmas season can be as they cruise through Tamiami Park and enjoy a magical evening filled with holiday excitement. As guests make their way through the park, they will experience some of the true joys of the Christmas season all from the coziness and safety of their own car.
Social distancing will also be followed in the open-air holiday market for those guests who feel comfortable getting out of their cars. At the market, families can shop for the perfect gift, grab a bite to eat and of course - take photos!
Tamiami Park - Enter on Coral Way & 114th Ave.
Nov 28 & 29th: 11am -10pm
Dec 5th & 6th: 11am-10pm
Dec 12th & 13th: 11am-10pm
Dec 14-18th: 5pm-10pm
Dec 19 - 23rd: 11am-10pm
TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE ON: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/santas-spectacular-a-drive-thru-musical-extravaganza-dec-5-tickets-128180387991
