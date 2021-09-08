Florida Reading Corps isseeking 48 individuals to serve as pre-school literacy tutors in 26 schools in Miami Dade County. The Preschool Literacy Program places tutors in classrooms, where they serve alongside teachers to help children build skills and get ready for kindergarten.
Director of Florida Programs Britney Matthews says, “Studies show that as much as 90 percent of a child’s brain development happens up to the age of five. Reading Corps helps kids make a strong start and sets them up to be successful learners.”
The 2020-21 school year marks the sixth year for Reading Corps in Florida. The program is a research-based initiative designed to help every student become a successful reader by the end of third grade. Fulltime tutors are needed to serve 35 hours per week. All tutors receive a stipend every two weeks, plus extra money to pay for college tuition or student loans. Those who are 55 or older may choose to gift their education award to their child, grandchild, stepchild or foster child. Many tutors also qualify for additional benefits like free health insurance and childcare assistance.
Applicants can opt to begin in October or January. No tutoring experience is required, and AmeriCorps provides the necessary training to get started as well as ongoing coaching throughout the year. The application deadline is September 15 to start in October. Anyone interested is encouraged to apply now at www.floridareadingcorps.org.
