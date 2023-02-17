With our beautiful weather and all of the crops in this time of year, we all look forward to using our local produce in our recipes. A friend of mine called me the other day and said you are living in “Produce Paradise” you know! Yes we are. We have our choice of tomatoes, cucumbers, squash, beans, peppers, onions, strawberries and of course beautiful local lettuces. Our stands and fields are open for all to come and enjoy! Visit them if you can.
Fresh Cucumber Tomato Salad
3 cucumbers sliced thin
3 tomatoes sliced
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon fresh ground pepper
1 can of chickpeas drained and rinsed
1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese
1 tablespoon fresh thyme or basil chopped
On a platter arrange cucumber slices, and tomato slices. Sprinkle with salt, pepper and fresh herbs.
Dressing:
In a glass jar, mix ingredients below and shake well.
Juice of one lemon
1/4 cup light olive oil
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground oregano
After shaking dressing well, sprinkle chickpeas and feta cheese on top of cucumbers and tomatoes on platter. Drizzle dressing on top. This salad is colorful, light and delicious. You can double up on the dressing and serve it when you have a crowd. It stores well in refrigerator for several days. Adjust to taste.
Fresh Strawberry and Mozzarella Salad
1 (8) ounce container strawberries - washed, hulled and sliced
6 ounces fresh baby mozzarella cheese cut into bite-size pieces
3 cups fresh local lettuce cut into bite-size pieces
1/4 cup fresh basil leaves chopped
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
Dressing:
4 tablespoons light olive oil
2 tablespoons white balsamic vinegar
4 tablespoons honey
1 tablespoon fresh lime or lemon juice
In a jar shake all the ingredients well.
On a platter place lettuce pieces arrange strawberries and mozzarella on top sprinkle with fresh chopped basil, salt, and pepper. Drizzle dressing on top when ready to serve or can toss with lettuce lightly.
Garnish with fresh basil leaves on top to serve.
This salad is so light and refreshing, beautiful way to showcase and serve the strawberries this time of year. They are so juicy and delicious.
Local Marinated Herb Tomatoes
6 to 8 tomatoes wedged
Marinade for dressing:
1 cup salad oil ( I know….. salad oil?.. it works!)
1/4 cup apple cider vinegar or tarragon vinegar
1/2 cup fresh chopped parsley
1/2 cup green onions chopped
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon pepper
2 tablespoons fresh thyme
2 fresh cloves garlic minced
1/4 cup white sugar
Quarter tomatoes and put in a bowl. In a processor combine together oil, vinegar, fresh chopped parsley, green onions, salt, pepper, thyme, garlic, and sugar. Process until very well combined.
Add marinade to tomatoes. Cover and chill overnight or for several days. Drain to serve.
The longer you marinate the tomatoes the better they taste. This marinade also makes a delicious salad dressing over salad greens. This is the recipe I used for my catering business for many years. It was always a hit at parties and events. Always using local tomatoes for this recipe made it more special and delicious!
Tip: try using only fresh herbs in the above recipes if you can, makes all the difference in taste.
