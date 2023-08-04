On Tuesday, Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay presented Mike Rundgren of KLI Shell Lumber and Hardware in Key Largo, Florida with a certificate of appreciation for his help in the construction of a handicap-accessible ramp for a resident in need.
“The Sheriff’s Office can’t do what we do alone,” said Sheriff Rick Ramsay. “Mr. Rundgren has stepped up for our community time and time again and we appreciate all that he does in service to others.”
