Lion Country Safari is celebrating World Chimpanzee Day on July 14, 2023.
This year’s event will highlight the park’s role at the forefront of chimpanzee conservation and will feature activities and educational opportunities in the walk-through park from 11 AM – 1 PM and special keeper chats and enrichment for the chimpanzees in the safari from 2:30 PM – 3:30 PM.
Chimpanzees, currently classified as endangered due to a population decrease across Africa, face a number of threats to their existence, including the
deforestation and mining associated with coltan production. Coltan is a mineral mined by hand in the Democratic Republic of Congo and is used in phones, tablets, and other small electronics.
In honor of World Chimpanzee Day, the park will also be collecting old cell phones and small electronics. Lion Country Safari will see that these electronics are recycled so the coltan can be reused, thereby slowing the rate of deforestation of great ape habitat.
July 14th has particular significance, as it is the day that Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, Founder of the Jane Goodall Institute, and UN Messenger of Peace, first began her research of the now world-famous chimpanzees of Gombe Stream National Park in Tanzania.
To learn more about World Chimpanzee Day, visit
