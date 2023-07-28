When weather outside heats up, we are all looking for easy summer chicken recipes that the whole family will enjoy. Our easy Balsamic Feta Chicken recipe is the perfect no fuss dish to make. This dish is so easy to prepare and taste delicious. You could always substitute the chicken breast in the recipe for chicken thighs.
Avocados are in season now in South Florida.
They are a healthy food, not only full of flavors, but contain lots of healthy fats, fiber, and vitamins. A delightful combination as a side dish to our chicken is our crisp and cool Lime Avocado Salad.
Enjoy this light and healthy summer dinner any day of the week.
Balsamic Feta Chicken
4 boneless skinless chicken breast
2 tablespoons olive oil
Garlic powder, salt and pepper
Dressing:
3 tablespoons olive oil
1/3 cup balsamic vinegar
3 tablespoons honey
2 cloves fresh garlic minced
1 teaspoon Italian herb seasoning
For the top you will need:
2 tomatoes cut in quarters
1/2 cup green olives pitted
3/4 to 1 cup crumbled feta cheese
Preheat oven to 350°. In a mixing bowl mix together dressing, olive oil, balsamic vinegar, honey, minced garlic, Italian herb seasoning. Whisk well set aside. To prepare chicken: in a skillet, heat 2 tablespoons olive oil. Prepare your chicken by seasoning with salt and pepper and garlic powder to taste on both sides. Add chicken to heated skillet and sear on both sides until golden about 3 to 4 minutes per side. Place chicken in oven safe baking dish and pour prepared dressing on top. Top off with cut up tomatoes, olives and crumbled feta cheese. Bake uncovered for 30 minutes. Serve with rice, or pasta of your choice or just serve it plain. Great to prepare ahead of time and bake at the given time of your choice. Wonderful for left overs to serve over salad greens.
Lime Avocado Salad
2 cups cut up and cubed avocados
3 tablespoons fresh lime juice or lemon juice
2 tablespoons light extra-virgin olive oil
1/4 teaspoon sea salt or kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1/2 teaspoon minced garlic
1/2 cup fresh, chopped parsley, basil, or dill
In a mixing bowl, whisk together lime juice, olive oil, salt, pepper, garlic until well combined. Stir in herbs of your choice.
Gently toss in avocado with dressing. Season to taste and chill before serving. Cool and fresh!
Can also be served over fresh salad greens of your choice.
