Weekly Horoscopes by Holiday Mathis
Week of August 13th
The new moon on Wednesday draws the velvet theater curtain closed to set the stage for the final act of Leo season. If there's someone's attention you'd like to capture, this is an auspicious opportunity worthy of preparation and strategy. Find out what your target needs, wants and is interested in. If you've made mistakes in the past, you'll get a clean slate -- and that rare chance at making a fresh impression.
ARIES (March 21- April 19). The heart-sore find their way to the balm of your attention. You do not have to do much more than be a loving presence. Listening will be better than talking. Silence will be better than stories. Short visits that include hugs are better than long ones that don't.
TAURUS (April 20- May 20). You'll go out of your way for someone this week and you'll never be sorry you made the effort. It fits your creed to deliver beyond expectation. Endeavors of generosity will release a rush of feel-good
serotonin to your brain -- an unexpected perk, and one of many reasons you don't care if kindness is ever repaid. Giving is getting.
GEMINI (May 21- June 21). An interest strikes a deep but unresolved chord in you that you aim to bring into better harmony. There's a tendency to obsess,
ruminate or think in loops. The persistent thoughts are a sign that you care. Don't try to manage thoughts too much; let action order them instead. They will sort themselves as you keep moving forward.
CANCER (June 22- July 22). Love is not a game you can watch and learn. No simulation can do it justice. No study will improve you. You might find out what works for others, but to know what works for you, you must be the one in the game. Also, know that what you do to guard or share your heart will be unpredictable. The only way to play is to play.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Deliberate action isn't always slow, but it will be this week. You'll avoid mistakes by taking things one step at a time, then checking your work after every 10 steps. You may talk to yourself as you carry out the actions to be extra mindful of staying on track. Your careful, methodical approach will deliver you far beyond your goal.
VIRGO (Aug. 23- Sept. 22). Emotional labor is the work you do to appear appropriate and serviceable on the outside when your insides have different suggestions, such as: run, hide, shout, cry, spill your guts or take a nap. It's a week to acknowledge the different ways you work and give yourself credit, reward and rest when you need it.
LIBRA (Sept. 23- Oct. 23). There's a price to pay for everything you want, and the big wishes require not just what you can easily afford but also some kind of meaningful sacrifice. Maybe it's sugar or television or spending money one place that could be applied to your dream. It's a week to determine what you're willing to give up that will make the difference.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24- Nov. 21). If you've even the slightest suspicion that there might be a better way to do what you're doing, go ahead and ask around. New insights will amaze you or, at the very least, make your life easier. Those from a different background and/or generation will approach your
problems differently than you would.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). For some reason you will hesitate to dive into your joy. Maybe there's an inequality to shore up, or an issue of timing or
responsibility. Ultimately, living by your own standards of character will be the most satisfying choice in the end. And any delay in gratification will only serve to increase your enjoyment later.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You've been known to be logical, sometimes to a fault, but this week brings a different mood. When the voice of reason rings out, you won't necessarily feel like responding. The heart answers to destiny, not logic. There are many influences affecting your scene, but you only feel like bending to one -- the sway of your heart.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Remember that you're not wrong to feel as you do -- and you're not right either. Feelings are involuntary responses that don't adhere to a moral code. They are signals that call for a response. Which response is up to you. This week, you'll respond differently to what you feel. Your emotions will inform you instead of command you.
PISCES (Feb. 19- March 20). You thought a promotion or rise in status would make you feel more confident, but it did the opposite because now you're charged with meeting a higher expectation. There are skills and knowledge you lack, but this will always be the case. The trick is to get comfortable with what you lack. Then you'll be unstoppable.
THIS WEEK'S BIRTHDAYS:
An intriguing option becomes available with the luck of your solar return. You'll take the small step that puts you on a scenic and breezy path. The climb is a slow and roundabout grade, so you hardly notice the effort it takes to get to the top. Sometimes you'll hold hands, sometimes you'll love the freedom of running solo. More highlights: You'll prioritize your physical strength and be inspired to reach your goals. You'll be a part of an exciting joint venture; friends share the risks and rewards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.