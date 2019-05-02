Lemons for Spring

Springtime leans toward lite fresh foods that are not only healthy for us but simple and easy to prepare. I love Lemon recipes in the Spring. A squeeze of lemon on foods is as good as a dash of salt to bring out the flavor of just about any recipe. Acidity of the lemon cuts greasiness and heaviness and gives foods a fresh clean taste.

Prepare this delightful Lemon Herb Salmon with our Angel Hair Tomato pasta as a side for the Salmon and you will receive rave reviews.

Top it off with a slice of Coconut Cake with lemon filling and you will be all Lemoned up!

Lemon Herb Salmon

4 pieces of Salmon about 2 pounds

2 tablespoons melted butter

2 tablespoons finely chopped rosemary

2 tablespoons finely chopped parsley

1 tablespoon minced garlic

2 lemons

Salt and pepper to taste

Preheat oven 400 degrees

Line baking sheet with foil or parchment paper.

Arrange Salmon skin side down.

Melt butter and brush evenly on Salmon.

Mix in bowl, parsley, rosemary, garlic, juice of 1 whole lemon. Divide evenly and spread on top of buttered salmon. Squeeze juice of other remaining lemon on Salmon. Bake 15 minutes in oven. Serve with pasta.

Angel Hair Pasta with Tomatoes and Lemon

1-16-ounce angel hair pasta

8 cherry tomatoes cut in half

1 teaspoon minced garlic

½ cup lite olive oil

1/3 cup chopped fresh basil

½ teaspoon garlic salt

½ teaspoon fresh ground pepper

Mix together in a bowl, tomatoes, garlic, salt, pepper and lemon juice. Set aside.

Cook pasta according to package directions, drain. Toss the hot pasta immediately with the tomato mixture. Serve with warm French bread. Summertime lite!

Coconut Cake with Lemon Filling

2 ½ cups cake flour

2 ½ teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

1 cup butter

2 cups white sugar

4 eggs

1 cup buttermilk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ can condensed milk

½ can coconut milk

Cream butter and sugar. Add eggs and vanilla extract. Into creamed mixture add flour, baking powder and salt alternately with buttermilk. Mix well and pour in two greased and floured 9-inch cake pans. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes or until knife inserted comes out clean. Mix condensed milk and coconut milk. Poke holes in cooled cakes with fork and drizzle milk mixture into holes.

Lemon Filling

½ cup butter

½ cup sugar

Rind and juice of 2 lemons

2 large eggs, beaten

Frosting

1 large carton whipped topping

1 package flaked coconut

Cook butter, sugar, lemon juice and rind in double boiler. When butter has melted, add beaten eggs. Cook and stir until thickened. Set aside. Cover bottom layer of cake with filling. Top with remaining cake layer and ice with whipped topping. Sprinkle top and sides with flaked coconut. Chill and serve. Beautiful presentation!

Queen’s Tip: Lemon juice can be stored for later use by putting freshly squeezed lemon juice in ice cube trays until frozen, then store them in containers in the freezer.