The South Florida Youth Symphony, which won the Gold Medal at the

prestigious Young Bohemian 2019 Music Festival in Prague, Czech Republic, will return to live performances with their February 28 concert at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden in Miami. The concert, sponsored in part by the Kiwanis Club of Homestead-South Dade, is one of South Florida’s first live performances since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.