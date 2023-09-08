Parents, kids, grandparents and extended families can explore Florida Keys attractions, tours, nature centers, museums, watersports and other offerings through a value-added program that provides free admission and opportunities for children age 12 and under.
The Kids Keys Deals program continues through Sunday, Oct. 15, and is spearheaded by the Key West Attractions Association.
Families can visit KidsKeysDeals.com to download coupons for visits to nature-themed and historic attractions, restaurant perks and enjoyable activities on the water. The site features links to participating businesses and information about their offerings.
The program requires that each child be accompanied by at least one paying adult, and is open to both visiting and Keys families.
Participating attractions in Key West include the Key West Shipwreck Treasure Museum, Conch Tour Train, Key West Aquarium, Old Town Trolley Tours, Key West Butterfly & Nature Conservatory, Sails to Rails Museum, Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden, Key West Escape Room and Harry S. Truman Little White House.
Elsewhere in the island chain, offerings for kids include free general admission to the Middle Keys’ Dolphin Research Center, an acclaimed nonprofit marine mammal research and education facility, and Marathon’s immersive Florida Keys Aquarium Encounters marine park; and admission and other treats from Islamorada’s one-of-a-kind History of Diving Museum.
Also featured are watersports excursions such as snorkeling trips, sunset sails and excursion values or gifts. Participating watersports operators include Danger Charters, FunKey Charters, Fish Monster MAX, Sebago Watersports and Fury Water Adventures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.