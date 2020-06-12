Resuming Regular Operating Hours on Wednesday, June 17
The FloridaKeys History and Discovery Foundation is pleased to announce the Keys History & Discovery Center will reopen to the public Wednesday, June 17, with controlled capacity and safety features in place. The Discovery Center has been closed to the public since March 18 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Discovery Center’s staff has implemented procedures for the safety of guests, volunteers and staff. These include:
- Face Coverings: It is requested that guests wear masks or other facial covering over the nose and mouth throughout the visit, unless underlying health conditions are impacted by a face covering. Volunteers and staff will use face coverings.
- Controlled Capacity: Capacity will be monitored and restricted to ensure proper social distancing. Visitors are encouraged to check current capacity by calling 305-922-2237.
- Desk Shield: Plexiglass shields have been installed at point of payment.
- Social Distancing: Guides have been placed on the floor to help guests gauge six feet of distance between guests not in the same party.
- Hand Sanitation: Sanitizers with a minimum of 60% of ethyl alcohol are available in various locations.
- Disinfecting: Common areas, high touch areas and bathrooms are cleaned regularly.
- Theater: Capacity is limited per Governor’s Order with select chairs taped off and unavailable for use.
As the Discovery Center resumes normal operations, virtual programs continue with a modified schedule. Museum Virtual Visits occur live on Facebook on Tuesdays at 10 a.m., with Curator Brad Bertelli who provides a specific lesson from the museum’s permanent exhibits. Field Trip Fridays, live on Facebook at 10 a.m., has Bertelli visiting different historic site in the Upper Keys and provides a brief history lesson.
All livestream and program recordings are made available on-demand on the Florida Keys History & Discovery Center YouTube channel, which houses the Discovery Center’s ever-expanding digital media offerings.
In addition to Facebook and YouTube, Keys History & Discovery Center can also be found on Instagram @flkeyshistorydiscovery and Twitter @keyshistory.
For further information, call 305-922-2237 or e-mail info@keysdiscovery.com.
About Keys History & Discovery Center:
Keys History & Discovery Center, on the property of the Islander Resort, is a world-class museum that preserves and shares the incredible history of our Upper Keys community and explores the unique ecology of the region. In addition to permanent exhibits on subjects such as Henry Flagler’s Over-Sea Railway, Legends of the Line, First People, and Coral Reef Exploration, the Discovery Center offers a lecture series, educating the public through presentations from a variety of expert speakers. The museum’s second floor features a state-of-the-art theater showing documentaries on topics like the 1935 Labor Day Hurricane and Indian Key, as well as traveling exhibits, and the Jerry Wilkinson Research Library.
