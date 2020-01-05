Keys History & Discovery Center presents…Saving Our Reefs: Ambitious Efforts to Flip the Script, a lecture on Wednesday, Jan. 8 with Sarah Fangman, Superintendent, Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m., lecture begins at 6 p.m. The lecture is at the Keys History & Discovery Center and Islander Resort Conference Center, MM 82.
The Florida Reef Tract is on decline because of temperature stress, disease, water quality and changes in other species that have altered the reef’s ecosystem. As a result, Florida has been on the forefront of developing strategies to help restore reef systems – techniques that are now being used around the world.
Unprecedented rescue efforts underway on the Florida Reef Tract have resulted in corals from the Florida Keys being removed and sent to aquaria nationwide for safekeeping. Along with caring for these corals, aquarists are developing techniques to spawn corals in captivity and propagate more diverse and resilient corals.
Come learn of new, major and innovative efforts currently underway as we strive to change the trajectory of reef decline.
Appetizers and a cash bar will be available. Reservations are strongly recommended and can be made at 305-922-2237 or info@keysdiscovery.com.
For more information, call 305-922-2237 or www.keys discovery.com
