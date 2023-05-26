Key West resident and well-known writer Judy Blume was presented with an honorary Conch certificate at today’s Monroe County Board of County Commissioners meeting in Key West. Mayor Pro Tem Holly Raschein and Commissioner Michelle Lincoln were honored to be in her presence at the meeting growing up on her stories like “Tales of a 4th Grade Nothing,” “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret,” as well as her 29 other books, which many are New York Times best sellers.
Blume has championed freedom for many banned books by working with the National Coalition Against Censorship, which fights to keep banned books on shelves. She has received many awards for her defense of free speech and battles against censorship.
In Key West, she serves on the board of the Key West Literary Seminar and is an advisor for the board of the Key West Author’s Guild.
In 2016, she and her husband, George Cooper, founded the independent nonprofit Books & Books at the Studios of Key West. She works several days at the shop, and after 50 years of writing, she enjoys meeting and talking to many readers and showing them some of her favorite authors.
Her husband, George, also received an honorary Conch certificate many years ago for founding the nonprofit Tropic Cinema in Key West.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.