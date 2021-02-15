Creations by more than 100 artists and crafters from around the United States and Canada are to entice attendees Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 27-28, at the 56th annual Old Island Days Art Festival.
Begun in 1965 and presented by the Key West Art Center, the open-air festival is to feature the work of artists in media including watercolor, oil paint, acrylics, sculpture, ceramics and clay, glass, wood and photography. Artistry is executed in styles ranging from traditional to contemporary to tropical, presented in booths overlooking the water.
The 2021 event is to combine the organization’s traditional January craft show with the art festival. Show attendees also can view and purchase fine crafts including handmade jewelry, wearable fiber art and original craft items in clay, glass or wood.
The festival is scheduled 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Colorful booths are to line the quay at Key West’s Truman Waterfront Park, a spacious new location chosen so exhibitors’ booths can be spaced widely apart in accordance with coronavirus social distancing guidelines.
While thousands of art lovers typically browse the creative offerings and meet the artists each year, organizers of the 2021 event plan to implement coronavirus health safety protocols that include controlling the flow of foot traffic and limiting the number of attendees per hour. Attendees and exhibitors will be required to wear facial coverings and practice social distancing.
The Truman Waterfront Park is located at the end of Southard Street past Truman Annex.
The festival has been recognized repeatedly by Sunshine Artist magazine as one of the top 200 in the United States.
Proceeds are to help support the Key West Art Center’s programs and maintain the historic 301 Front St. building that houses its gallery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.