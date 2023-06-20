For the third year, the Monroe County Board of County Commissioners approved Key West International Airport’s sponsorship of five Independence Day fireworks displays throughout the Florida Keys.
“I am pleased Key West International Airport was able to work with the mayor and the commissioners to bring fireworks to the community again,” said Monroe County Executive Director of Airports Richard Strickland.
Funds come from the airport’s enterprise revenue fund, comprised of passenger user fees explicitly earmarked for promotional activities.
“The airport is a great community partner for sponsoring these patriotic events throughout the Florida Keys,” said Monroe County Mayor Craig Cates.
County airport-sponsored Independence Day events include:
Key Largo
The Key Largo Chamber of Commerce will host its annual July 4 parade
starting at 10 a.m. The parade will begin at mile marker 98.2 in front of
Anthony’s Clothing Store.
At approximately 9:30 p.m., the annual bayfront Blackwater Sound fireworks celebration will take place. The fireworks can be viewed at several businesses located on the Bay.
Additionally, Monroe County-owned Rowell’s Waterfront Park, mile marker 104.5, is open for the community to watch the fireworks (parking is limited). Visit web.keylargochamber.org/events for more details.
Islamorada
The Upper Keys Rotary Club and the Village of Islamorada will co-host the Independence Day Celebration at Founders Park, mile marker 87, starting at 5 p.m., Tuesday, July 4. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets. Admission is free. Visit Islamorada.fl.us for more information.
Marathon
A full day of beachside activities begins with a patriotic parade starting at
11 a.m. from Marathon High School to Sombrero Beach and fireworks starting at approximately 9 p.m. hosted by the City of Marathon and the Rotary Club of Marathon. US1 Radio 104.1 will play patriotic music along with the fireworks display. Boaters are encouraged to watch from the beach or even offshore of Sombrero Beach. Admission is free. Visit floridakeysmarathon.com for more information. Monroe County operates the Florida Keys Marathon Airport in Marathon.
Big Pine Key
The Lower Keys Rotary Club will host Independence Day festivities starting at 5 p.m. on Monday, July 3, at Monroe County-owned Big Pine Community Park, mile marker 31. There will be vendors, food, beverages, games, family activities, and entertainment. Fireworks will begin at about 9 p.m. Admission is free. No coolers, pets, or personal fireworks are allowed. Celebrating Monroe County’s 200-year anniversary, the fireworks display will last 15 minutes longer and include a laser light show. The County Commissioners will also attempt to make the world’s largest key lime pie at 13.14 feet at the event, which will be shared with attendees afterward. Visit facebook.com/LowerKeysRotary for more information.
Key West
Since 1976, the Rotary Club of Key West has presented the Key West’s
annual fireworks show. Staged from the Edward B. Knight Pier overlooking the Atlantic Ocean where White Street meets Atlantic Avenue, fireworks begin at 9 p.m on July 4. For information, visit keywestrotary.com. Monroe County-owned Higgs Beach is a great place to watch the display.
**Monroe County Fire Rescue reminds residents and visitors to leave fireworks to the professionals.
