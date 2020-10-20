Looking for inspiration on how to celebrate with your family while enjoying the magic of the Halloween season?
Consider setting up a home and/or backyard scavenger hunt, where kids have to follow and solve strategically placed clues to find bags of treats or surprises.
Whether you host a small gathering outdoors or celebrate with just your immediate family, make it extra special with a fun vampire mocktail. Start with half a glass of a clear soda, serve with a plastic syringe filled with a red-colored juice, such as cranberry. Guests can have fun using the
syringe to inject "blood" into each vampire drink, a tasty mocktail the whole family can enjoy.
Make your bat and eat it too! All you need is a Reese's Franken-Cup, a cookie and frosting - the rest is optional! Using the new half green crème and half milk chocolate Reese's Cup as the base, cut a small cookie in half to create the bat wings. Frosting will be the "glue" to connect the cookie to the Reese's Cup, to create wings, and then add small candy eyes. Put a little frosting under each eye to help it stick. Super easy!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.