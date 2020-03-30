Every child is unique in their likes and dislikes of foods. Now that we have our kiddos home all day, it seems to be a good time to be creative in making some fun foods with them. Our solution to not eating junk food is a good opportunity to teach them a little bit about cooking. Make it fun by giving each child an apron. Using cookie cutters in place of knives are fun and safe. If you don’t have cookie cutters use the round of a glass to cut your shape.
Let them share in the preparation as much as possible. It gives them confidence while having fun. Use this time of stress and cabin fever to create some special memories with your children in the kitchen. Have fun and try to giggle a lot with them. It will put a smile on your face at this stressful time for all of us!
Worms in the Mud
One scoop of chocolate ice cream, vanilla pudding, or chocolate pudding
One handful of gummy worms
3 Oreo cookies
Chocolate sauce
Put one scoop of chocolate ice cream, vanilla pudding or chocolate pudding in a small cup or container. Crush Oreos and sprinkle on top of ice cream or pudding. Put gummy worms on top of Oreos ice cream or
pudding. Squirt chocolate sauce on top. Serves one.
Queens tip: for best results, freeze for 30 minutes when
serving with ice cream.
Ants on a Log
4 celery sticks
1/2 cup peanut butter
3 tablespoons raisins
Scoop some peanut butter into the hollow part of a celery stick. Sprinkle raisins onto peanut butter evenly. Serves 2
Queens tip: use chopped apricots or cranberries instead of raisins.
Peanut Butter Apple
One apple, red or green
1 1/2 teaspoons peanut butter
Core out center of Apple leaving bottom intact. Put the peanut butter in the center of apple. Chill for 30 minutes. Slice into wedges or rounds. Serves 1.
Peanut Butter and Banana Sandwiches
1 1/2 of a banana peeled and cut into pieces
2 tablespoons of peanut butter
2 slices of bread
Spread peanut butter onto bread. Lay banana slices over peanut butter evenly. Cut sandwiches with cookie cutter into shapes ( flowers, stars, butterflies, or rounds. Serves 1.
Queen’s tip: Cut off crust before using cookie cutter.
Kiddo’s Cheese Quesadillas
1 flour tortilla
3/4 cup cheddar cheese or cheese of your choice
1 tablespoon butterMelt butter in pan. Brown tortilla and put cheese on 1/2 of tortilla. Fold other half of tortilla over cheese. Brown on both sides. Cut into thirds. Serves 1.
Queen’s tip: Add chopped cubed ham or chicken for extra flavor in
quesadillas.
Strawberry Banana Smoothie
3 whole strawberries
1scoop vanilla ice cream
1 banana
2 tablespoons honey
3/4 cup whole milk or almond milk
1/2 cup yogurt strawberry or vanilla
1 cup ice cubes
Put all ingredients in a blender. Blend like there is no tomorrow. Pour into festive container to serve. Serves 2.
