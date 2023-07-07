There are 8,760 hours in one standard year.
In the six years José Manuel Viana spent in prison in Cuba, he never knew which of those hours would bring another round of torture, or perhaps his death.
Life before that, or at least before 1959, had been good. Born in Havana in 1935, his parents, originally from Spain, had arrived in their new country with little in the way of money. They settled in and by the time Viana was in his twenties he was enrolled at the University of Havana.
A family entrepreneurial spirit and willingness to work hard led to business ownership; a life to be proud of. The family’s bright future, however, disappeared practically overnight after Fidel Castro and his forces took control of Cuba. The government seized the businesses and Viana was expelled from the university. There were limited choices to make; become a Communist, flee the country, try and make the best of a changed world.
The most dangerous choice was of course to join a freedom fighters group. Clandestine meetings, plans, and always the risk of being discovered. He was able to once save a fellow counterrevolutionary by hiding him in the back of a car as the government sought him. Helping the man escape the island was a small victory in the day-to-day struggle. No matter how careful they might be, there is no protection from betrayal within. Viana, at age twenty-seven, was arrested and sentenced to thirteen years; some were summarily executed.
He had three things to sustain him during the dark time. His faith to withstand torture rather than betray those who were still in the resistance, his faith in God, and the love he carried for Maria, the woman whose Spanish citizenship had enabled her to leave Cuba. They exchanged letters as much as was allowed and every day, he prayed to Our Lady of Mercedes, patron of political prisoners. He promised that if he survived prison, he would name his first daughter Mercedes, and keep an image of Our Lady always in his home.
The day he was finally safe in Miami with Maria and his brother, Juan Carlos, he was starting again with humble beginnings, taking what work he could. This was not important as he knew he could rebuild what had been lost now that he was in the country of freedom and opportunity.
“We grew up hearing these stories,” his oldest daughter, Mercedes Schlapp, said after recounting the above. “We learned how fragile freedom can be and
everything can be taken in an instant. He loves this country as the greatest there is, and he is why I was inspired to go into politics.”
Viana and his wife of fifty-five years have two daughters and a son; the third and fourth generations being carried on by eight grandchildren and one great grandchild.
The daughter who entered politics has served in two White House administrations, has been featured on Fox television and Newsmax with her husband Matt. They traveled from their home in Virginia to be with the family when her father was honored with a Distinguished Citizen Award from the Marine Corps League PFC Bruce W. Carter Detachment 052.
The ceremony took place Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Veterans of Foreign Wars Arrant-Smith Post 4127 in Homestead. Jake Jacobsen, a longtime member of the Detachment, is also active in the Military Affairs Council (MAC). He and another MAC member, Diego Rivadeneira, were talking one day and Rivadeneira was explaining about the remarkable story of his godfather, Viana.
Jacobsen’s reaction was immediate; this was a man fully deserving of recognition.
“Jake came to me and as soon as I read the bio, I agreed with him,” Detachment Commandant Elio Dominguez said prior to the ceremony.
Jacobsen spoke briefly to the quiet man who had paid a heavy price for his belief in freedom. “We don’t usually have people who have done everything you have. It’s an honor, sir. When I read your bio, my heart stopped.”
Marine Corps Staff Sergeant Sebastian Volkler read the biography to the attendees and Commandant Dominguez presented the award, pinned the medal to Viana’s suit, and gave him a Marine Corps League challenge coin, a special memento familiar to military personnel.
Viana’s quiet comment was met with applause. “Thank you, thank you for everything.”
The Detachment is one of fifty-seven in the state of Florida. The Marine Corps League was chartered by Congress in 1921, as a “National Veterans Association.” Their members meet monthly at the Homestead VFW and are involved in many community efforts such as the annual Toys for Tots, Homestead’s Military Appreciation Day, and others.
For more information about their history and activities, go to https://mclpfcbcarter.org; or call (786) 488-0777; Cell phone: (786) 306-3636.
