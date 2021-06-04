This past Memorial Day weekend, while most enjoyed barbecues, family/friends, and a long weekend, I was recovering from getting shot.
Or rather getting a shot.
After receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccination on Friday, and having to deal with a headache and muscle pain for about 36 hours afterward, I’m finally feeling great and grateful now.
Time and Tylenol helped of course, and I hope this bit of personal insight helps influence those who haven’t gotten their vaccination to do so: it’s not near as bad as some would have you believe.
Even the needle itself was smaller than I thought it would be, barely felt as more of a small sting than a pronounced pinch -- I’ve been bitten by more painful bugs here in good old South Dade!
And with the recent CDC vaccination guideline: ‘fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and
regulations, including local business and workplace guidance,’ it’s never been a better time to get vaccinated, just in time for the summer!
With so many vaccination centers available between supermarkets,
pharmacies, and state-run sites, there is definitely no shortage of places to get one at either.
However, with vaccination turnout rates dwindling in Dade County, these opportunities may become more scarce.
Mayor Otis Wallace of Florida City noted that some sites have begun
shutting down across the county, as they are not getting enough volume to justify staying open.
Thankfully with the Florida City Gym open for vaccination, on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9am-7pm, residents still have a chance; for now.
“We’re the southernmost site in Miami-Dade County,” said Wallace, “ so I’m hopeful that the location will bode well for us, keeping it [open] longer for the people in deep South Dade.”
The Florida City Gym vaccination site opened on March 3, and has both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available.
As of May 28, Florida City’s vaccination rate is 80 percent, Mayor Wallace
attributes the success to the availability of places to get vaccinated.
“That’s the difference between having a convenient site and not having a convenient site,” Wallace said.
Between the Homestead/Florida City zip codes, Mayor Wallace said there have been a total of 33,000 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began last year.
As of May 23, Mayor Wallace also said Homestead and Florida have had approximately 2000 new cases combined.
And while COVID-19 hospitalizations have been reduced dramatically, due to more people being vaccinated, Mayor Wallace still has cause for concern.
“The good news is people are getting vaccinated,” said Wallace. “The bad news is some people still are not getting vaccinated, and therefore remain vulnerable.”
One of the many excuses Mayor Wallace has heard is the fear residents have of becoming ill due to getting vaccinated, a worry he feels needs to be weighed accordingly.
“Are you more concerned with people who have gotten sick, or with those who have died,” Wallace said.
Another issue surrounding the pandemic is people’s rush to resume regular activities: something Mayor Wallace said should be done just as cautiously.
“I understand people want to get their lives back to normal, so do I,”
said Wallace, “I just want them to be as careful as they can going back to normal.”
Mayor Wallace also wants to be prepared for any other COVID-19 variants that might pop up in the future.
“It’s a good day at the office when you’ve been overly protective, and you don’t need something, it’s a bad day when you’re being casual, and people get hurt,” Wallace said.
This sentiment closely echoes one of my own mottos, something that I believe is more relevant now than ever: “it’s better to have and not need, then need and not have.”
With many vaccination sites still currently open, and appointment availability at them even larger, lines at most are non-existent, even at Florida City Gym, said Mayor Wallace.
“No line, no wait,” said Wallace.
As such, there is no excuse, and no time like today to get your shot now.
