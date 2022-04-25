Italian Food Company is pleased to announce the appointment of seasoned culinary innovator Benjamin Loftus to the position of Executive Chef, Vice President of Culinary Operations.
Loftus joins the Italian Food Company team with over two decades of experience at some of the Upper Keys more notable prominent restaurants.
Chef Loftus started his career in the Florida Keys over twenty years ago, perfecting and bringing French cuisine to distinquished acclaim during his tenure in Islamorada.
He was a foodie favorite, elevating the dining experience at Pierre’s to one of the top four restaurants in Florida. His subsequent roles with Cheeca Lodge and Spa and The Hungry Tarpon expanded his techniques and styles into New American and Coastal cuisines.
Chef Loftus has been featured in Every Day with Rachel Ray, Florida Travel + Life, Travel + Leisure, Coastal Living, and Islands magazine to name a few.
“We are excited to have Ben join the team and bring some classic and new favorite Italian dishes come to life for our grand opening in Islamorada. He’s gained the respect and admiration of many people in the Florida Keys,” said Anthony Wright, Italian Food Company Co-owner.
“Italian Food Company presents a unique opportunity for me to innovate, grow and bring a new dining experience to the Keys.
Italian cuisine is beautifully simple, with so many options to delight guests. We’ve already discussed preliminary additions to the menu for Islamorada, and we’ll add specials to the menu as I’ve done in the past,” said Benjamin Loftus.
Italian Food Company is a Bar-Trattoria style restaurant with authentic southern Italian cuisine, Neapolitan (Naples-style) pizza and a fare of desserts, pastries, snacks, sandwiches and imported Italian goods. Founded by Anthony and Isis Wright in 2020, their wish was to share the authenticity and warmth of traditional Italian trattorias and eateries abroad. All products are sourced from Italy, dishes are all home-made and in many cases family recipes. They own and operate two locations in the Florida Keys. Key Largo
features outdoor dining, with covered patios, and a landscaped garden, open for lunch and dinner. Islamorada is set to open in late Spring of 2022 and will offer indoor dining, two unique sit-down bars, expanded menu, open for lunch and dinner. Both locations offer unique market items and to-go delights.
Learn more at italianfoodcompany.com
