It’s Peach Season again! Every Summer when warm weather comes we know it’s time for Peaches to be picked. This delicious juicy fruit not only looks good, but seems to make food taste better with how colorful it is. There are so many recipes to make with this fruit, we hope you will make and enjoy all of these. The Peach Chicken Salad is superb served cold on a plate, or even better on a croissant or roll. Arugula ,Peach, Burrata Cheese Salad with a White Balsamic Drizzle is a nice accompaniment with the Chicken Salad. This Arugula salad also goes well with Pork or Fish dishes. Top it off with this easy Peach Cobbler recipe and you will have the perfect ending to any Summertime meal.
Peach Chicken Salad with Peach Dressing
3 chicken breast cooked and cut into bite size pieces, cool.
1/2 cup chopped celery
1/2 cup chopped yellow pepper
2 peaches peeled and cut into bite size pieces Dressing
1 ripe peach peeled and cut into pieces
2 tablespoons Lemon juice
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 teaspoon chopped fresh or dried basil
2 tablespoons champagne vinegar or tarragon vinegar
1 teaspoon celery seed
2 tablespoons honey
1/2 cup mayonnaise
Combine all dressing ingredients in blender or processor and blend.
Mix dressing together with chicken, celery, yellow pepper, and peaches. Salt and pepper to taste. Toss lightly, chill and serve.
Arugula Peach Salad
1 package of Baby Arugula
2 peaches cut into wedges with skin on
1 container of Burrata Cheese sliced or Feta Cheese may be substituted ( Burrata Cheese is a fresh Mozzarella cheese)
1 cup of Pecans toasted and chopped, I left some whole for garnish.
1/2 cup White Balsamic Reduction , homemade or store bought. Recipe for homemade: 1 cup white Balsamic vinegar. Cook over low heat for 5 to 10 minutes until thickened. Add 1 tablespoon isugar or honey, chill.
Arrange Arugula on plate. Slice Burrata cheese. Place cheese, peaches and chopped pecans on Arugula and drizzle Balsamic glaze generously on salad. Chill and serve.
Peach Cobbler
4 cups fresh Peaches peeled and sliced
1 stick butter
3/4 cup flour
1 cup white sugar
1 teaspoon baking powder
3/4 cup whole milk
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
Melt butter and pour into 8x12x2 in pan or baking dish. Mix together sugar, flour, baking powder and milk until smooth. Pour mixture over butter in pan. Cover top of mixture with cut up peaches. Do not stir. Sprinkle top of peaches with 1/ 2 teaspoon of cinnamon. Bake 350 degrees for 55 minutes. Serve with fresh whipped cream or ice cream.
Tip: The Peach Chicken Salad can be made with Chilled fresh Lobster chunks. It is delicious, and a different way to serve this cold dish.
