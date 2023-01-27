Founded in 1949, the Homestead Championship Rodeo is an annual tradition that grew out of a group of seventeen founding members who wanted to showcase this unique western sporting event. It is one of the oldest annual professional sporting events in South Florida and the only PRCA Rodeo in Miami-Dade County.
The rodeo is one of over 732 sanctioned annually by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA). The PRCA is the largest and oldest rodeo-sanctioning body in the world; ensuring that every event is managed with fairness and competence and that the livestock used is healthy and cared for to the highest standards. More than 43 million people identify themselves as fans of Pro Rodeo. 26.7M rodeo fans are active on social media.
Each year in December, the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo takes place in Las Vegas; this is the World Series / Super Bowl of professional Rodeo. We’re expecting some of the PRCA’s biggest stars who’ve competed in the WNFR over the years to compete in Homestead this year including:
Taylor Broussard (Bareback Riding), Koby Radley, Jacob O’Mara, JB Mauney, Braden Richardson, Lukasey Morris, Trey Benton, Ernie “ErnBob” Courson & Jeff Askey (Bull Riding), Randall Carlisle, Macon Murphy (Tie Down Roping), Margo Crowther, Fallon Taylor (Barrel Racing), Kyle Irwin (Steer Wrestling) & Joe Beaver (Team Roping).
For more information about the PRCA and the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, visit www.prorodeo.com.
Rodeo Days Schedule of Events: (Subject to Change)
Regretfully for 2023 “Rodeo Days” events including the Family Night event in the Pavilion, the mechanical bull “Buck-off”, “Poop Bingo” & the Rodeo Parade through downtown have again been canceled due to circumstances beyond our control. We hope to bring those events back for 2024.
As in 2022 we’ll once again be announcing our 2023 Miss Rodeo Homestead Queen and Princess live in the arena prior to the beginning of the Friday night rodeo performance. So be sure to arrive early. This year we had six rodeo queen contestants competing. They have been promoting the rodeo and preselling tickets for the past few months.
Order of Events for each performance: (Subject to Change)
Rodeo Queen & Princess winner announcement (Friday Night only), Opening, Bareback Riding, Visiting Rodeo Queens Intro, Steer Wrestling, Clown Act, Team Roping, Homestead Everglades Posse Drill Team, Saddle Bronc Riding, Specialty Act, Tie-Down Roping, Sponsor Flag Presentation, Homestead Rodeo Queen Coronation, WPRA Barrel Racing, Bull Riding.
Each rodeo performance averages approximately two & a half hours in length.
Rain or Shine. Tickets are general admission seating. No Refunds.
Friday January 27th:
“Tough Enough to Wear Pink” Night at Harris Field Doc DeMilly Rodeo Arena.
The opening performance starts at 8 pm. The rodeo continues to raise breast cancer awareness and funds benefitting a local breast cancer charity. Everyone is encouraged to wear pink to show their support. http://www.toughenoughtowearpink.com.
The rodeo is honored to have five-time PRCA Announcer of the Year winner Wayne Brooks as the rodeo announcer again this year. He is one of the best in the business.
The PRCA specialty act, rodeo clown & barrelman for all three rodeo performances will be John Harrison, http://www.harrisonentertainment.com/.
Friday night only the 2022 Miss Rodeo Homestead Queen coronation ceremony will happen live in the arena.
Our own Homestead Everglades Posse Precision Mounted Drill Team will perform each day as well. Gates open at 6 pm.
Saturday January 28th: (Note: There will be no Rodeo Parade this year.)
Day two rodeo performance at Harris Field Doc DeMilly Rodeo Arena begins at 2 pm. Gates open at noon.
Memorial Dedication to HRA Member Emeritus George Grunwell in the arena prior to the beginning of the performance.
Sunday January 29th:
The final day of the 2022 Rodeo performance at Harris Field Doc DeMilly Rodeo Arena begins at 2 pm. This performance features a salute to the Men and Women of our Armed Forces. Our goal is to help raise funds and awareness for a local military related charity. Rodeo fans are encouraged to wear red, white and blue & make a small donation to a local military charity. Gates open at noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.