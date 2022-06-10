Sweet tropical Mango season is here once again.
Seems when this time of year rolls around we cannot get enough of this refreshing, tasty fruit.
Fresh Mango Water is a drink we are sure you will want to make. It is sweet, colorful and so cool to enjoy. The secret to this simple recipe is using ripe mangoes.
Try serving it in an iced down beautiful picture for a fun Summertime drink.
Just keep it chilled in your refrigerator for a go to satisfying and sweet drink for anytime.
Mango Crumble dessert is a fruit crisp with an easy crumble topping that substitutes the time-consuming pastry crust. You will be amazed how quickly you can prepare this dessert. If you don’t have access to fresh mangoes, ready to eat mangoes sliced can be purchased in the grocery store produce section.
Mango Crumble Dessert
4 to 5 cups mangoes peeled and cut into bite-size pieces
1/4 cup white sugar
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1 tablespoon cornstarch
Crumble Topping:
1/2 cup brown sugar
1/2 cup all purpose white flour
1/4 cup old fashioned oats
5 tablespoons butter softened
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a mixing bowl mix together cut up mango, white sugar, cinnamon, lemon juice, and cornstarch. Stir until combined well and pour in a 9 inch lightly greased baking dish. Set aside.
In a mixing bowl mix together brown sugar, white flour, oats, cinnamon, and softened butter. Mix with a fork or a pastry blender until crumbly.
Sprinkle crumb mixture over the top of mango filling. Bake in preheated oven 35 to 40 minutes or until the topping is golden brown and bubbly. Serve this delicious dessert with your favorite ice cream or whipped cream. I make this recipe often and sometimes I add a cup of blueberries to the cut up mangoes. It puts a little twist on the recipe. So good!
Fresh Mango Water
4 1/2 cups water
3 cups mangoes peeled and cut in bite-size pieces
For Sweetness:
One to 3 tablespoons of sugar or
One to 3 tablespoons honey or
Artificial sweetener of your choice
In a blender place your peeled cut up mangoes. Add water and lemon juice and blend on a high speed until smooth. Add sweetener to your liking.
Pour the mango water into a picture and chill. Serve over ice. Makes 6 to 8 cups. If you’re a mango lover you will really enjoy this drink! A great conversation drink to serve for a party.
Beautiful for a brunch table.
