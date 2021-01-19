Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida is excited to kick off the 2021 Girl Scout Cookie season, when girls will put to use new sales strategies and technology skills that they honed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The cookie season runs from January 9 to February 15.
Girl Scouts in Miami-Dade and Monroe will again embrace their entrepreneurial spirit, and fine tune the meaning of ‘pivot’ as all businesses have this year. There are three ways Girls will be selling cookies this year:
• Cookies will be available through online platforms and innovative “virtual cookie booths” with the Digital Cookie online platform and social media (with parental supervision) to promote their virtual cookie business to friends and family.
• Through the Digital Cookie online platform, girls will be able to offer
customers contactless delivery/drop-off, the ability to ship cookies directly to customers, and the option to donate cookies to our local Hometown Heroes. Cookies are also available through Grubhub for the first time ever.
• Girl Scouts is planning for cookie booths to be available establishments like Winn-Dixie and Milam’s Markets. Girl Scouts will follow all state and local COVID-19 guidelines, including using contactless payment, via the
Digital Cookie platform.
All purchases of Thin Mints®, Samoas®, Lemon-Ups™, and other Girl Scout Cookie favorites are an investment in girl leadership in your local community. With every sale, the Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches girls how to think like entrepreneurs as they run their own small businesses and learn skills like goal setting, money management, business ethics, people skills, and decision making. And girls decide how to use their portion of the proceeds for leadership experiences and community projects, while GSTF depends on the funds to deliver life-changing Girl Scout programming to 3,500 girls in Miami-Dade and Monroe.
Please contact girlscoutsfl.org for more information .
