Enjoy performances by South Dade Senior High Marching Band, Ballet Folklorico of Miami, Paramount Dance Academy and the lively sounds of DJ Sonido Juventud De Corazon on Losner Stage. All this plus vendors, delicious food and new this year, the Children’s Corner. Here young volunteers from Ballet Folklorico and Rotaract will teach children how to fashion unique crafts that represent a variety of cultures.
The FREE event will take place on Saturday, September 14, from 4pm to 9pm at Losner Park, located at 104 N. Krome Ave. Homestead, FL 33030.
Don’t miss the highlight of the afternoon the dancing horses of Club Hipico.
See beautiful Andalusian and Fresian horses put on an exciting equestrian show.
Foodies can savor the cuisine of local food trucks. Downtown Homestead’s local restaurants will also be open for visitors to enjoy.
Fiesta USA is organized by Homestead Main Street and is made possible by our Gold Sponsor Homestead Hospital and our Silver Sponsor Texas Roadhouse. This annual festival is a chance for residents and visitors to enjoy the vibrant cultural diversity of our local community.
For more information, visit www.homesteadmainst.org/Fiesta USA or Facebook: Homestead Main Street, Inc.
