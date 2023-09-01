Labor Day is on the first Monday in September every year and is a national holiday in the United States to celebrate, honor and recognize the works and contributions of laborers. It is also called the unofficial end of summer. Many Fall activities such as school and sports especially football, begin at this time. This means get together’s and of course, food. Our Taco Sliders are just the recipe to make and serve on Labor Day or to serve at your next sporting event. Something cool and lite to serve?
Watermelon Salad, so cool and colorful. Top this easy and festive meal with a Hot Chocolate Pudding Dessert. Yum!
Don’t forget the ice cream to serve on this yummy dessert.
Taco Sliders
1 pound ground beef, ground chicken, or ground turkey
2 tablespoons chili powder
1 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt or to taste
1/2 teaspoon black pepper or to taste
1 teaspoon paprika
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes, or to taste
One package slider buns
Sliced provolone cheese
Heat a skillet over medium heat adding ground beef, chicken, or turkey. Break up your meat with a spoon while cooking. Cook it fully until browned and no longer pink. Drain off any excess grease.
Add all of the above seasonings.
Stir until meat is coated with seasonings about 3 minutes.
Spoon cooked meat onto individual slider buns. Top with slices of provolone cheese on each individual bun. Warm slightly in oven if desired to melt cheese. Easy to prepare, and delicious to serve at any time.
Watermelon Salad
5 cups watermelon cut into bite-size pieces
1/4 cup chopped fresh, mint
1/4 cup feta cheese crumbled
1/4 cup shallot chopped (optional)
3 tablespoons lite olive oil
1 tablespoon white balsamic vinegar.
3 cups salad greens
Whisk together olive oil, and balsamic vinegar. Set aside.
In your serving bowl mix together watermelon, mint, cheese, and salad greens. Toss lightly with olive oil vinegar mixture. Chill slightly, and serve as a side for Taco Sliders.
Hot Chocolate Pudding Dessert
1 cup all purpose flour
2 tablespoons baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
3/4 cup white sugar
1 1/2 tablespoons cocoa powder
1/2 cup whole milk
2 tablespoons melted butter
Sift together dry ingredients.
Stir in milk and melted butter.
Beat until smooth.
Pour into greased 8 inch baking pan. Set aside.
Topping:
3/4 cup brown sugar
3 tablespoons cocoa powder
1 3/4 cup hot water
Combine brown sugar and cocoa powder and sprinkle over batter.
Pour hot water over all. Bake 350° for 45 minutes. Serve with ice cream or whipped cream.
Chocolatey and wonderful!
I served mine in Parfait glasses with a scoop of ice cream drizzled with chocolate syrup and a cherry on top! Lots of happy faces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.