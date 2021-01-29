You want to show your respect but don’t know what to do?
In an effort to promote local patriotism, the Homestead Chapter of the Veteran’s of Foreign War’s Auxiliary has a monthly flag exchange program where they will donate a new American flag to a veteran in exchange for their old flag.
All American flags received are disposed of with the honor and respect during a traditional flag disposal ceremony conducted by VFW Arrant-Smith Post 4127.
American flags ready for disposal may be dropped off at located at the Post home, 601 NE 2nd Road, Homestead.
Contact Jodi Nerney at canefan@ix.netcom.color Karen Browning at 305-215-4138 for information.
