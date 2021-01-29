: Jody Nerney, VFW Auxiliary District President presents an American flag and POW flag to U.S. Naval Veteran, Allen Kasmir of Homestead. Allen served as a submariner aboard the USS Chopper SS342.

You want to show your respect but don’t know what to do?

In an effort to promote local patriotism, the Homestead Chapter of the Veteran’s of Foreign War’s Auxiliary has a monthly flag exchange program where they will donate a new American flag to a veteran in exchange for their old flag.

All American flags received are disposed of with the honor and respect during a traditional flag disposal ceremony conducted by VFW Arrant-Smith Post 4127.

American flags ready for disposal may be dropped off at located at the Post home, 601 NE 2nd Road, Homestead.

Contact Jodi Nerney at canefan@ix.netcom.color Karen Browning at 305-215-4138 for information.

