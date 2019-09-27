Is Florida Teacher Friendly?

With World Teachers’ Day around the corner and teaching among the lowest-paid professions that require a bachelor’s degree, WalletHub released its report on 2019’s Best & Worst States for Teachers.
In order to help educators find the best opportunities and teaching environments in the U.S., WalletHub analyzed the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 23 key metrics, ranging from teachers’ income growth potential to pupil-teacher ratio to teacher safety.
Teacher-Friendliness of Florida (1=Best; 25=Avg.)
• 30th – Avg. Starting Salary for Teachers (Adjusted for Cost of Living)
• 48th – Avg. Salary for Teachers (Adjusted for Cost of Living)
• 26th – Quality of School System
• 26th – Pupil-Teacher Ratio
• 43rd – Public-School Spending per Student
• 20th – Teachers’ Income Growth Potential
• 8th – Projected Competition in Year 2026
