Buen Provecho! Bon Appetit!
- Palomilla steak (top sirloin)
- 1 clove garlic
- 1 sour orange
- salt (to taste)
- 2 slices of ham
- 2 slices of Swiss cheese
- 3 slices of (cantimpalo) chorizo
- 1 slice of bacon
- all use flour
- ground biscuit
- 2 eggs
- cooking oil
- 3 bowls
Preparation:
Finely pound the top sirloin steak. Season on both sides with sour orange marinade, garlic, and salt to taste. Place the steak on a surface. Add 2 slices of ham and 2 slices of cheese to cover the steak. Then add 3 slices of chorizo (cantimpalo), making sure to separate them. Finish with bacon on top to cover the chorizo.
Using the 3 separate bowls, add all-purpose flour to the first bowl, 2 eggs to the second bowl, and breadcrumbs to the third bowl. Dip the Uruguayan steak in the all-purpose flour on both sides. Next, dip it in the beaten egg mixture and finally in the breadcrumbs.
Add cooking oil to the pan (enough to cover the steak). Heat to 375. Then fry both sides of the steak until golden brown. Remove from the oil and place on a plate. Serve with white rice and beans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.