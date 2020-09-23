The food choices you make can help you feel more energized and focused, but what some people may not realize is they also have a profound impact on your immune system. Incorporating certain foods into your diet can boost your immunity and help you feel your best.
Incorporate these five foods into your diet to support your immune system:
Bell peppers: A colorful addition to your plate, bell peppers are rich in vitamin C. In fact, the vegetable has two to three times more vitamin C than an orange. Vitamin C is crucial for immune health because it increases the white blood cells that fight off infection. For the most vitamin C, it's best to eat them raw or just lightly cooked.
Eggs: Eggs (particularly the yolk) contain vitamin D, which is a nutrient the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) notes can help the immune system resist viruses and bacteria. But it's important to keep in mind that not all eggs are created equal. Eggland's Best (EB) eggs have six times more vitamin D, and 10 times more vitamin E compared to ordinary eggs, plus protein, folate, lutein and omega-3s, which play key roles in immune health.
Yogurt: Yogurt contains probiotics to support a healthy gut, where many of the
immune cells are found. Yogurt is also a good source of zinc, a mineral that helps to make white blood cells to fight infections and control inflammation. Choose yogurt without extra added sugar and consider pairing it with antioxidant-rich fruits like berries.
Spinach: Not only is spinach packed with vitamin C, but it's rich with antioxidants and beta carotene that act as an anti-inflammatory and help protect against sickness.
Turmeric: Curcumin gives turmeric its signature yellow color and is responsible for its immunity benefits.
A natural anti-inflammatory, curcumin has been shown to enhance immune cell activity and improve antibody responses. Though it's most used in curries, turmeric is also delicious in smoothies, soups or sprinkled on cooked vegetables or eggs. Eat it with black pepper to increase its absorption by 2,000%.
For a delicious meal packed with some of these immune-boosting ingredients, try this recipe:
EBLT Bowl
2 Hard-Cooked Peeled Eggs
1 6-ounce bag spinach, 1/2 cup cherry tomatoes,
6 pieces of bacon, cooked and chopped
1 avocado, sliced, salt and pepper to taste
1/2 cup croutons
Dressing:
1/4 cup light mayonnaise, 1 tablespoon water
1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
Salt and pepper to taste
* In a large bowl combine spinach, bacon and tomatoes.
* Place all of your salad dressing ingredients together in a jar and shake until completely combined.
* Top spinach mixture with 2 hard-cooked eggs per bowl, sliced avocado and croutons.
* Drizzle with dressing and enjoy!
