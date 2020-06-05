The Big Cypress National Preserve press release of May 15, 2020 said the Moon Fish Wildfire burned over 25,834 acres and was 35% contained. The fire source was “human-caused” according to the release. Moon Fish Wildfire spread over 12,000 acres in just twenty-four hours.
This wildfire started when a hot truck muffler ignited dry grasses as someone tried to drive into the isolated area.
The limited soil in the western Everglades consists of compressed grasses that burn easily. Months of seasonal drought with below average rainfall encouraged the fires to spread.
“Lightning strikes cause a lot of fires,” said local resident Bill Losner. “The park looked to protect the red (cockaded) woodpecker from the fire. Whatever happened to the Cape Sable sparrow protection? That’s prime nesting area. The Everglades restoration spent millions to draw down water during their nesting season.”
The border of the Everglades National Park and the Big Cypress
Preserve where the Moon Fish Wildfire occurred is usually inaccessible
except by airboat or swamp buggy. Off scenic Loop Road, this secluded area is 45 miles west of Miami in Monroe County.
After World War II, returning Homestead veterans sought the solitude of the western Everglades for remote hunting camps. Game was plentiful and the many hammocks provided a solid rock base for secluded lodges.
“I joined my dad’s camp with a bunch of local guys at age 12 as the ‘fetch and carry’ guy,” said Losner. “That was about 1949. The Preserve came in 1974 and we were so happy because there could never be any development.”
A dozen or more local families built on higher ground where signs of Indian habitation could still be found.
“Our hammock was called Orange Hammock because we found orange and lime trees, even some broken pottery, and places where you could get clean water,” said Losner.
“The Preserve calls it Iron Pod Hammock. Somebody found an old hand-operated Singer sewing machine buried at Nasty Hammock, where the Indians kept hogs, and put it in the fork of a tree. It was there many years until lost in a hurricane. “
When the Preserve was created on October 11, 1974, Congress allotted $150 million to purchase land in the Preserve. A 1988 Act added an additional 146,000 acres to create the current 729,000 acre National Preserve.
“The Preserve took over the land,” continued Bill Losner. “The difference was we owned our land so we were grandfathered in with two other camps. Only three camps survived. I had (former Homestead Mayor) Bill Dickinson’s land so we had three acres. There was a well with a water pump and generators for electricity, a gas stove and refrigerator.”
“It burned in a lightning fire in 1963 and we put up a new house,” said Losner. “Hurricane Andrew blew it away in 1992. We used an airboat to take material in for a new camp; a ten mile roundtrip. A new generator powered an air
conditioner and we even had TV.”
The Preserve credited an inch of rain May 15 with the 35% suppression of this wildfire. A final press release on May 26 said the fire was 100% contained but warned fire threats would continue well into the rainy season (usually June through October).
National Park and Preserve staffs follow a comprehensive fire plan that helps protect the land they oversee. “Natural fire, prescribed fire, hazard fuel reduction and fire effects monitoring restore natural processes while providing for firefighter and public safety,” states the Big Cypress website.
The Preserve’s fire fuel treatment plan gives priority to areas not burned for more than five years, located within pinelands or prairies, and less than 0.5 mile from the nearest structure or road.
Sadly, Orange Hammock camp was eliminated by the Moon Fish Wildfire. “The Preserve had no obligation to tell me about the fire,” Losner said. “But we’re not allowed to rebuild. A friend took a picture from his airplane and it’s all destroyed.”
In fighting this wildfire, Preserve staff credited workers from the US Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Indian Affairs, US Fish & Wildlife Service, the Miccosukee and Seminole tribes, Collier County Law Enforcement, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, Florida Highway Patrol, and the Big
Cypress/Everglades Fire Aviation and ground crews.
The fire suppression efforts used four type-3 helicopters, two type-1 helicopters, three single engine air tankers, seven type-6 fire engines, one FWAT (water tanker) and a type 2 IA (fire jumpers) crew.
“The rain put it out, or it burned itself out,” said Losner. “It was so dry with high winds that they couldn’t get a handle on it. So the camp is gone, but so is the hunting. In the last ten years, pythons, alligators and panthers ate everything.”
Big Cypress Preserve treated 45,000 acres for fuel reduction by 2012 - 6.2 percent of the total Preserve. During 2016, another 82,000 acres were targeted for prescribed burning. In 2017, the Parliament wildfire burned 26,371 acres while the Cowbell wildfire covered an additional 22,000 acres.
A federal interagency agreement signed in 2017 merged fire suppression efforts. The plan targeted 80,000 to 125,000 acres for burning per year in Big Cypress through prescribed fires or wildfire management.
Despite the Moon Lake wildfire, the Preserve still intends to conduct some prescribed burns under its plan late this June when saturated ground helps contain fires.
The U.S. Forest Service says 85% of U.S. wildland fires are caused by humans.
