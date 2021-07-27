As the nation continues to emerge from the pandemic, workers are noticing something.
This is an opportune time to change jobs – and so they are. Millions of employees are quitting their jobs and some businesses are struggling to find replacements.
But there’s an opportunity here for businesses to begin doing things differently, both in the way they hire people and the way they manage them once they are on board. Below area few tips for businesses worried that their best employees will hastily break away from the organization at the first opportunity:
• Find the right incentives. Leaders and managers often try to retain talent by offering bonuses, enhanced compensation plans and stock options. What they find is that money alone can’t compensate for an undesirable work situation. “It’s nice to get extra money and financial perks, but that won’t keep a star in your company orbit,” Wade says. “When it comes to retaining our stars and helping them shine on our teams and organizations, non-cash incentives ranging from high fives to handwritten notes to elaborate displays of appreciation will go a lot further. After all, we’ve all experienced that special feeling of consideration – appreciation, respect, and high regard – and it was
wonderful. That’s because we all have a human need to be recognized and valued; when that feeling is fulfilled, something deep within us is fulfilled.”
• Know your employees. Sure, supervisors know the names of the people who report to them and have a good take on their performance. But it’s important to drill deeper if you want to understand what motivates them, Wade says. “You need to know them as a whole person,” she says. Everyone, after all, is multifaceted with both professional and personal aspects to their lives. The more you understand the employees, the better your relationship with them will be, and the more valued they will feel.
• Schedule one-on-one meetings. When you set up regular individual meetings with employees, with no agenda in mind other than to listen to what they have to say, they know they are being heard and their perspectives considered, Wade says.
• Make yourself available. Leaders should not spend all their time hidden away in their offices, avoiding routine interaction and emerging only to give instructions. Make yourself available to all team members on a regular basis, Wade says. Take time to walk around different areas of the business, making yourself present.
It takes consistency, time and attention to do these things, but that's the mark of a great company.
Jeanet Wade, the ForbesBooks author of The Human Team: So, You Created a Team But People Showed Up!, thehumanteambook.com
