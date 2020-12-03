It may take a little extra time and creativity, but a holiday cookie exchange can be held virtually and it’s worth the effort.
1. Keep the virtual guest list small and local. Your family and friends’ safety is the most important thing, and no one wants to bake a ton of cookies. Aim for five to 10 people.
Gingerbread Men Cookies – No winter holiday is complete without gingerbread men. They’re cute and can be decorated with raisins, cinnamon red-hot candies or royal icing.
2. Invite people who enjoy being in the kitchen and welcome sharing their recipe secrets! Tell them they're going to be sharing the story behind their choice.
Red Velvet Crinkle Cookies – This tasty recipe crinkles from the confectioners' sugar, and the deep chocolate red color and taste add up to a cookie you'll be proud to share.
3. Ask participants to package each serving in individual containers or resealable bags of six cookies per serving.
Easy Lemon Cookie Truffles – This is a perfect no-bake option. Lemon extract adds a bright citrus flavor to this easy four-ingredient treat that starts with store-bought sugar cookies.
4. Arrange the exchange. About an hour before the virtual get-together, set up a table outside, in a cul-de-sac or school parking lot. Everyone can take turns grabbing their cookies quickly and safely. Or, arrange no contact porch drop-offs during a set time.
Holiday Meringue Cookies – Deliciously airy, light, and low-fat meringue cookies are the perfect confection for any holiday celebration. Add your favorite food coloring for a festive twist.
5. Request the recipes. Ask guests to provide a recipe card in their individual packages, or as the host, you can compile the recipes and share through email.
By scheduling time to connect, you'll likely hear some heartwarming or hilarious anecdotes and maybe even some helpful tidbits.
Find these recipes and more by visiting McCormick.com/CookieExchange.
