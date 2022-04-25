On Memorial Day, our nation honors military service members who have given their lives to preserve our freedoms. Families, friends, and communities come together to remember the great sacrifices of military members and ensure their legacies live on.
The benefits we provide can help the families of deceased military service members. For example, widows, widowers, and dependent children may be eligible for Social Security survivors benefits.
You can learn more about those benefits at www.ssa.gov/survivors.
We also offer support to wounded warriors.
Social Security benefits protect veterans when injuries prevent them from returning to active duty or performing other work. Both the Department of Veteran Affairs and Social Security have disability programs. You may qualify for disability benefits through one or both programs. Read our new fact sheet, “Social Security Disability and Veterans Affairs Disability — How Do They Compare?” at www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-64-125.pdf.
Depending on your situation, some members of your family, including your dependent children or spouse, may be eligible to receive Social Security benefits.
Wounded military service members can receive quicker processing of their Social Security disability claims.
If you are a veteran with a 100% Permanent & Total compensation rating from the Department of Veterans Affairs, we’ll expedite your disability claim.
Visit www.ssa.gov/woundedwarriors for answers to frequently asked questions or to find information about the application process.
Thinking about retirement or know a veteran who is? Military service members can receive
Social Security benefits in addition to their military retirement benefits. For details, visit our webpage for veterans, available at www.ssa.gov/people/veterans.
Please share this information with the military families you know.
We honor and thank the veterans who bravely served and died for our country and the military service members who serve today.
* * * * * * *
If you have a personal my Social Security account, you can view your Social Security Statement online to learn about your future benefits and recent earnings history. Included with the Statement are fact sheets that provide useful information based on your age group and earnings situation.
Last month, we released a new fact sheet specifically for people with limited earnings.
The new fact sheet covers how you and your family members may qualify for benefits, including:
- Supplemental Security Income.
- Social Security retirement benefits.
- Children’s benefits.
- Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
- Help with health care costs – including Medicare, Medicare Savings Programs, Extra Help with Medicare prescription drug costs, and Medicaid.
Our Benefits Eligibility Screening Tool at ssabest.benefits.gov is a convenient way to find potential benefits that best fit your situation.
To learn more, visit our Social Security Statement webpage at www.ssa.gov/myaccount/statement.html. Please share this article with your friends and family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.