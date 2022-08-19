There have always been days of such tragedy that everyone can recall exactly where they were and what they were doing when the specific event occurred. For earlier generations, it was news of the December 7, 1941 Pearl Harbor attack. Almost exactly sixty years later, it was a beautiful morning September 11, 2001 when we reeled from news of the attacks in New York City, Washington, D.C., and the bravery of those on Flight 93 who sacrificed themselves to cause the fourth highjacked airplane to crash in a field in Pennsylvania instead of the other intended target in the capital.
Members of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary decided to establish the annual Freedom Walk in tribute to the 3,300 men, women, and children who were killed that day or perished during rescue attempts. In their words, “The Freedom Walk is a walk of remembrance and support; it is an event that allows the community to remember the victims of the September 11th 2001 attacks on the Pentagon, the Twin Towers and Flight 93 over Pennsylvania. It is also an opportunity for us to show our support to the first responders and the many men and women in uniform, past and present, who protect our freedom.”
Registration will begin Saturday, September 10, 2021, at 9:00 a.m., at the VFW, 601 NE 2d Rd, Homestead. Participants will receive a “goody bag” and T-shirt as long as supplies last. The Field of Honor Dedication and Reflection Ceremony will take place at approximately 9:30 with the walk beginning immediately after. The route is about two miles and comes back to VFW Post 4127 for the Celebration of Freedom, a free lunch, music, a water slide, and other activities.
The Field of Honor is where flags are designated for active military, veterans, and first responders. Individuals or businesses/groups may sponsor a flag for $35 and the flags will be dedicated during the pre-walk ceremony. They will be on display for a month and can be picked up after October 10, 2022 by the donor.
Karen A. Browning, Freedom Walk Co-Chair and Senior Vice President, VFW Auxiliary 4127, has been coordinating with groups and organizations. “Besides representation from our military, police and fire departments, various troops from Boy Scouts of America, the Junior ROTC, the Young Marines, South Florida Trail Riders, Humana, and various local small business will be in attendance this year.”
Many families choose to attend; some with parents pushing strollers along as other individuals carry American flags in commemoration.
Sponsorships for businesses, individuals, and organizations are available and help support the event as do donations. Any questions - vfw4127
@yahoo.com or find VFW Post 4127 on Facebook. www.vfw.org/ Tel: (305) 245-4535.
