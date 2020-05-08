Love is in the air at The Palace Gardens!
Residents Nancy and Charles Pender recently celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary and the assisted living community wanted to make it special, especially since family and friends were unable to attend due to social distancing precautions.
The lovebirds were treated to a romantic dinner, expertly prepared by The Palace Gardens’ culinary team.
The Penders have lived in Miami for most of their adult life. They both attended high school at South Dade Senior High, where Charles played football and was the quarterback for the class of 1956.
To their surprise, their paths did not cross in high school but 18 years later, a mutual friend introduced them at local pub. She has four children and he has three, both from previous marriages. They united their families with their love for one another, and lived a very happy life in South Heights Miami.
Together they share 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.