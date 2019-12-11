Only one new title joined this year’s top UF/IFAS Extension EDIS publications, and like five others making the list, it appeals to horticulture interests. In all, the Electronic Data Information Source saw 4.6 million visits and more than 18 million pageviews this year.
Here are 2019’s most-visited EDIS publications:
· The “Florida Vegetable Gardening Guide” is a perennial favorite and again tops the list. Vegetable gardening offers fresh air, exercise, enjoyment, nutritious and fresh vegetables and economic benefits, among other advantages. Learn all about growing vegetables at home: (85,429 visits)
· The 4-H Plant Connections curriculum, “What Makes Plants Grow?,” is also a popular how-to. Plants need many of the same things people do: light, water, air, nutrients and proper temperature. For more, visit: (50,925)
· Supervisors need to recognize the ways in which the workplace is evolving, including diversity. As “Diversity in the Workplace: Benefits, Challenges, and the Required Managerial Tools” explains, managerial skills must adapt to a more diverse workplace. Here are tips: (43,637)
· The only new entrant on this year’s EDIS tops list is “Summary of N and K Research with Strawberry.” This is a compilation of studies pertaining to strawberry fertilization in Florida’s growing conditions: (39,827)
· Evapotranspiration is a term commonly used to describe two processes of water loss from land to atmosphere — evaporation and transpiration.
Evaporation happens when liquid water is converted to water vapor and removed from soil surface, wet vegetation, pavement, water bodies, etc. Transpiration consists of the vaporization of liquid water within a plant and subsequent loss of water as vapor through leaf. Evapotranspiration is key to agriculture, water conservation and many other aspects of what UF/IFAS researchers study, and it’s explained in the “Step by Step Calculation of the Penman-Monteith Evapotranspiration (FAO-56 Method)”: (30,643)
· “Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs and Its Relation to Learning and Achievement” helps teachers utilize the theory of psychology in engaging people to learn. The Hierarchy states that physiological needs must be met first, followed by safety, love, belonging and more: (28,520)
· About 50 species of snakes live in the states along the Atlantic and Gulf coasts, from Louisiana to North Carolina. They are predators and prey, and thus form important links in natural food webs. “‘Black Snakes’: Identification and Ecology” helps distinguish the easily confused snakes of this region that share a primarily black coloration characteristic: (28,417)
· “St. Augustinegrass for Florida Lawns” is a guide to the most popular variety covering lawns in Florida. St. Augustinegrass is dense and well adapted to Florida soils, but you’ve got to make sure you water it, according to this document: (27,218)
EDIS, a free service of UF/IFAS Extension, provides information on topics relevant to you: profitable and sustainable agriculture, the environment and natural resources, 4-H and other youth programs, Florida-Friendly Landscapes, communities that are vibrant and prosperous, economic well-being and quality of life for people and families.
“EDIS is a longstanding public-service tradition of UF/IFAS Extension in which we use an electronic system to disseminate top-notch, science-based research,” said Nick Place, dean for UF/IFAS Extension. “We hope people continue to go to the website and read this critical information that provides solutions for their lives.”
