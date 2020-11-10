Fresh Local Okra and Tomatoes
1 pound fresh okra washed, drained and sliced
1 small onion chopped fine
1 to 2 slices bacon cut into small pieces and sautéed
2 tomatoes or 4 Roma tomatoes peeled and cut into small pieces, if your tomatoes aren’t real juicy add 1/4 cup water to recipe.
1 can Ro-Tel original tomatoes, not drained
Salt and pepper to taste
1 Teaspoon white sugar
Wash and slice okra. In skillet sauté bacon, add chopped onion and sauté a few minutes more.
Add fresh tomatoes, Ro-Tel, okra. Add sugar, salt and pepper to taste. Stew on low setting in skillet covered until okra is tender.
The Ro-Tel gives this dish a nice flavor to the recipe. I can assure you it’s good!
Local Garden Yellow Squash Dressing
10 yellow squash
1/2 small onion chopped
1/2 cup butter
1 teaspoon salt
3 cups corn bread, cooked, and crumbled
1(10) ounce can Cream of chicken soup, undiluted
1 cup sour cream
Slice and cook yellow squash in water until tender, about 20 minutes. Drain. Sauté chopped onion and butter. Add salt, corn bread, chicken soup and sour cream. Add drained squash. Mix and bake in greased casserole at 350° for 30 to 40 minutes. Sprinkle a little fresh parsley on top to serve for color. A great twist squash casserole.
Corn Pudding
1 (15) ounce can cream style corn
3 eggs, beaten 4 tablespoons sugar
1 cup whole milk
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1 small onion chopped fine
1 teaspoon salt
Optional (1 cup fresh whole kernel cooked corn for top).
Using a mixer, combine all the ingredients in a bowl. Mix well.
Pour into a greased casserole.
Set corn casserole in a shallow pan of water to cook. Bake at 350° for one hour. When serving I usually sprinkle 1 cup fresh whole kernel cooked corn on top for an added yummy to this dish.
Tip: Most side dishes for your dinner can be made in advance. Try and do as much as your meal shopping and preparation early. Making a (To Do) list always helps!
