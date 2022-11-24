The day after Thanksgiving most of us have leftovers of some sort.
After we’ve eaten and enjoyed that wonderful meal, a beautiful salad topped with some of that leftover turkey sounds really good!
I have been making this delicious field green salad with cut up Turkey for lunch and sometimes dinner the next day. With out of town guest and many shopping that day, this is a for sure easy to put together for everyone.
Turkey sandwiches are easy and delicious also.
Pile them high with Turkey, cranberry sauce, even a little stuffing on some really good bread. Yum! Turkey Pot Pie can be on the menu a few days later.
You can assemble it anytime and have it ready to pour into your crust and bake a few days later.
Turkey Field Green Salad
2 cups turkey cut into bite-size pieces
One package mixed field greens ( or any lettuces of your choice about 4 cups)
1 cup dried cranberries
1 purple onion sliced
1 cup mandarin oranges, drained
1 cup toasted almonds, or pecans
1/2 cup crumbled Gorgonzola cheese on top
Mix all of the above ingredients together toss lightly and drizzle dressing over top. Sprinkle toasted nuts on top before serving.
White Balsamic Dressing
2/3 cup lite olive oil
1/3 cup white balsamic vinegar
3 tablespoons honey
1 teaspoon garlic, chopped fine
1 teaspoon very grainy mustard
1 tablespoon lemon or lime juice
Mix all ingredients together in a processor or shake in a jar.
Toasted almonds or pecans
Spread one cup of almonds or nuts in single layer on a baking sheet. Toast at 300° in a preheated oven for 10 minutes until light brown. Cool. Sprinkle on top of salad just before serving.
