We all think of what to serve for a quick appetizer for the Holidays or just something different to snack on at any time. One of the best parts of our Holidays is relaxing and serving something that could be made in advance and enjoyed. Friends and family seem to anticipate and like appetizers before their main dinner. Here are a few recipes I have served over the years and hope you will enjoy sharing them also.
Roquefort Grapes rolled in Toasted Pecans
8 ounces toasted pecans, almonds, or walnuts
8 ounces cream cheese softened at room temperature
4 ounces roquefort cheese softened at room temperature
2 tablespoons heavy whipping cream
25 to 30 seedless red or green grapes, washed and dried
Chop the nuts coarsely with a food processor. Toast nuts in oven 300° for five minutes or until golden brown. Set aside. Combine the cream cheese, Roquefort cheese, heavy cream and beat until smooth using an electric mixer. Gently stir in grapes by hand, coating each one well with cheese mixture. Roll each grapes separately in the chopped nuts. Placed on a tray lined with wax paper and chill until ready to serve. I have served these for many years with my catering business. They were always a hit! They store and hold well for a few days.
Avocado Bruschetta
One small baguette
2 tablespoons olive oil
One ripe avocado
Salt and pepper to taste
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice or lime juice A half a pint cherry tomatoes quartered
Sliced baguette diagonally into 1/2 inch thick slices. Brush both sides with olive oil. Bake on a baking sheet 350° about eight minutes. Peel and mash avocado. Add lemon juice, salt and pepper. Spread avocado on cooled toasted bread. Top off with cherry tomato pieces. ( I like to leave my avocado a little chunky). The toasted baguette can be made in advance even the day before and stored in an airtight container so they will be ready for you when you’re ready for them!
This recipe is a great appetizer, and can also be served for a brunch or breakfast.
Sweet Potato Cheese Cranberry Appetizer
One small baguette
Two medium sweet potatoes baked and chilled
2 tablespoons olive oil
One package Boursin chive and herb cheese
1/4 to 1/2 cup dried cranberries
Honey to drizzle
Slice baguette diagonally into 1/2 inch slices. Brush both sides with olive oil. Bake on a baking sheet 350° about eight minutes. Cool. Slice chilled sweet potato into 1/4 of an inch slice. Set-aside. Spread Boursin cheese on cold baguette slice. Place small slice of sweet potato on top. Spread a little more cheese on sweet potato. Sprinkle with cranberries, and drizzle with honey. Very festive and very Fall!
