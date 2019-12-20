We all have favorite memories of Holiday baking. Most of us are busy at this time of year so we are all looking for fast, delicious recipes to make for this festive season. These Candied Pecans are just the right gift for friend or neighbor. Make sure the ingredients you are cooking with are fresh. If you don’t bake regularly you might want to purchase newer ingredients. Chose recipes that are easy and not too difficult for the time you have set aside for baking. Always let your cookies and candies cool completely before storing. Snowball cookies can be made in advance and frozen to serve at just the right time! Happy Baking!
Snowball Cookies
1 cup Butter
1/2 cup white sugar
2 cups all- purpose flour
1 cup finely chopped pecans or walnuts
2 cups powdered sugar to roll warm puffs in.
Whip butter until fluffy. Add in sugar and flour. Mix well. Add in chopped nuts of your choice. Chill overnight. Use teaspoon and shape into balls. Bake on lightly greased cookie sheet at 350 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes. Roll in powdered sugar. Makes 24 puffs. Beautiful on a tray when serving.
Cinnamon Candied Pecans
1 egg white
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
2 1/2 cups of Pecans
1/4 cup white sugar
1/4 cup brown sugar
1 teaspoon cinnamon
Beat egg white until fluffy. Add in vanilla and mix well. Fold in pecans until evenly coated. Spread on slightly greased wax paper lined baking sheet. Combine sugars and cinnamon. Sprinkle evenly on pecans. Bake 1 hour on 225 degrees turning once halfway thru baking time. Store in airtight container. Wonderful thought gift! Not to sweet!
Tip: Its nice to include the recipe on a note card for the person that you are giving your baked treats to. It’s a thoughtful touch!
