Question: How can I get help from Social Security? O. Mitchell, Hollywood, Florida
Answer: We are here to help by continuing to provide the critical services you need. We want to help you as quickly and safely as possible. Please visit our webpage How to
Get Help from Social Security to learn:
• The best ways to get help from Social Security.
• What you should know before you visit a Social Security office, so we can help you safely.
• Innovative options that could help you have your hearing sooner if you are appealing a decision.
We also have a flyer, How to Get Help from Social Security, with this information you can share. Please read our Coronavirus (COVID-19) information page to learn more.
Question: What is a “my Social Security” online account and how do I get one? X. Socarras, Cutler Bay
Answer: A personal my Social Security account is an online service you can use to check your Social Security information and conduct some business with us.
To find all the services available and how to create an account, go to our my Social Security page. You can trust that your information is safe with us. The Privacy Act of 1974 (5 U.S.C. § 552a) requires us to protect the information we collect from you. We respect your right to privacy and we protect it when you visit our website.
We partnered with Login.gov and ID.me to provide alternative methods for members of the public to access their personal my Social Security account. You may have previously created an account with Login.gov or ID.me. If not, you can create one.
When you access our website to sign in to your account, you will have the choice to sign in with a my Social Security username and password you previously created or to sign in with a Login.gov or ID.me account.
If this is your first time trying to access my Social Security, you must choose to sign in with a Login.gov or an ID.me account. You will be directed to Login.gov or ID.me to register for an account if you do not have one.
After successfully registering for your Login.gov or ID.me account, you will be redirected to our website to read and agree to the my Social Security Terms of Service. From there, you can complete the registration and access your my Social Security account.
If you are unable to create an account or encounter a problem with your personal my Social Security account, you may:
• Call us at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778), Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. At the voice prompt, say “helpdesk”.
• Contact your local Social Security office.
Question: How can I get a Social Security Statement? J. Fumero, Hialeah
Answer: You can get your Social Security Statement (Statement) online by using your personal my Social Security account. If you don’t yet have an account, you can easily create one.
Your online Statement gives you secure and convenient access to estimates for retirement, disability, and survivors benefits you and your family may be eligible for. It also shows your earnings history.
To set up or use your account to get your Statement, go to Sign In Or Create An Account.
We also mail paper Statements to workers age 60 and older 3 months before their birthday if they don’t receive Social Security benefits and don’t yet have a personal my Social Security account. Workers who don’t want to wait for their scheduled mailing can request their Statement by following these instructions. The Statement will arrive by mail in four to six weeks.
Question: How do I apply for a replacement Social Security number card online? B. Navarro, Plantation,
Answer: You can use your personal my Social Security account to request a replacement Social Security number (SSN) card online if you:
• Are a U.S. citizen age 18 years or older with a U.S. mailing address.
• Are not requesting a name change or any other change to your card.
• Have a driver’s license or a state-issued identification card from one of the participating states or the District of Columbia.
You should then:
• Log in to your personal my Social Security account.
• Select "Replace your Social Security Card".
• Answer the screening questions to confirm eligibility.
• Enter personal information such as name, SSN, date of birth, address, and state driver’s license or ID information.
There is no charge for a Social Security card. This service is free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.