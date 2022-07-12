BP - Refreshing, delicious and versatile, citrus is a quintessential flavor of
summertime. Valencia oranges, also known as the Official Orange of
American Summers, are 100% U.S. grown and 100% fresh and juicy.
Fresh in-season citrus is tasty and can be enjoyed alone or in recipes.
Plus, because many citrus fruits are packed with vitamin C and other key nutrients, it's a smart option for supporting immune health during the busy summer months.
Orange Cream Popsicles The juiciness of the Valencia orange is featured in these flavorful and refreshing popsicles that are great for kids and adults alike. Makes six.
2 cups Sunkist Valencia orange juice
2 cups whole milk vanilla
Greek yogurt, plain or other vanilla yogurt
2 tablespoons pure maple syrup, optional
6 slices of Sunkist Valencia orange
6 5-ounce paper cups
6 wooden popsicle sticks
In a large bowl, mix the orange juice, yogurt and maple syrup until combined.
Pour evenly into paper cups and top with orange slice.
Poke wooden stick through center of orange. Freeze at least 6 hours or overnight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.