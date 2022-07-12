popsicles

BP - Refreshing, delicious and versatile, citrus is a quintessential flavor of

summertime. Valencia oranges, also known as the Official Orange of

American Summers, are 100% U.S. grown and 100% fresh and juicy.

Fresh in-season citrus is tasty and can be enjoyed alone or in recipes.

Plus, because many citrus fruits are packed with vitamin C and other key nutrients, it's a smart option for supporting immune health during the busy summer months.

Orange Cream Popsicles The juiciness of the Valencia orange is featured in these flavorful and refreshing popsicles that are great for kids and adults alike. Makes six.

2 cups Sunkist Valencia orange juice

2 cups whole milk vanilla

Greek yogurt, plain or other vanilla yogurt

2 tablespoons pure maple syrup, optional

6 slices of Sunkist Valencia orange

6 5-ounce paper cups

6 wooden popsicle sticks

In a large bowl, mix the orange juice, yogurt and maple syrup until combined.

Pour evenly into paper cups and top with orange slice.

Poke wooden stick through center of orange. Freeze at least 6 hours or overnight.

