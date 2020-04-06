If social isolation has you down, try a family picnic to boost your spirits. Maybe you cannot go out, but you can go in your yard or on your porch, to have a picnic. Spread out your favorite blanket and enjoy a simple bounty either outdoors or indoors. It can be a special time for two, or a family fun occasion.

This changes the atmosphere, and guarantees that the whole family will love it. As an extra touch, build a tee pee or tent for the kids to have their picnic in and make s’mores in the microwave for a campfire feel. The feeling of being outdoors on a sunny day with family will brighten everyone’s mood.

Not to mention the food tastes better too!

S’mores

Graham Crackers

Chocolates candy bar cut into slices to place on graham crackers

Marshmallows

Break graham cracker in half and lay on plate. Top with square of chocolate and marshmallow and graham cracker on top. Microwave for 15 to 20 seconds. Press down slightly and enjoy while warm!

Cold Spring Salad

6 tomatoes cut in wedges

1 red onion sliced thin

1 cucumber sliced thin

11/2 cups Feta Cheese crumbled

1 cup pepperoncini drained

Dressing

1/2 cup olive oil

1/4 cup tarragon vinegar

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoons sugar

Salt and pepper to taste

Mix together dressing and toss with above ingredients.

Simple Egg Salad Sandwiches

6 to 8 eggs boiled, peeled and chopped

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 teaspoon mustard

1 tablespoon pickle relish

Salt and pepper to taste

1 teaspoon fresh dill optional

Blend together all of the above ingredients and serve on your favorite bread, cut into squares.

Chicken Salad for Picnic Sandwiches

6 chicken breast boiled, cooled ,and diced

1/2 cup chopped celery

1 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup honey

Optional to add ( 1/2 cup chopped pecans, 1/2 cup dried cranberries or grapes).

Mix together mayonnaise an honey. Blend together chicken, celery, salt and pepper to taste with mayonnaise honey mixture. Add in any of the optional ingredients of your choice. Serve on breads of your choice.

